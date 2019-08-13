All Black Barrett cops three-week ban for shoulder charge red card

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett will miss Saturday's Bledisloe Cup decider against Australia after receiving a three-week ban for a shoulder charge during New Zealand's loss to the Wallabies last weekend.

Barrett was red carded for his hit on Michael Hooper late in the first half of the 47-26 defeat in Perth and was facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

But the SANZAAR judicial committee reduced the punishment, citing Barrett's early guilty plea, remorse and exemplary disciplinary record.

"Barrett has been suspended from all forms of the game for three weeks, up to and including Sunday, September 1," it said in a statement released Tuesday.

While the decision rules Barrett out of the second and deciding Bledisloe Test in Auckland on Saturday, he will be available for New Zealand's World Cup warm-up against Tonga in Hamilton on September 7.

