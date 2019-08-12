Kings set to return to NMB Stadium

After an absence of almost a year, the Isuzu Southern Kings are poised to return to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for their opening PR014 game against the Cardiff Blues on September 28.



Rugby poles have been conspicuous by their absence at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the past 11 months and rugby bosses are determined to return to the venue...

