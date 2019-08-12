Cosafa win a confidence boost ahead of 2020 Olympics qualifiers, said Banyana coach Desiree Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said winning the Cosafa Women’s Championship for the third consecutive time was a fantastic base from which to launch an assault on qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.



The national women’s team beat Zambia 1-0 in the final of the tournament at Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Tuesday to be crowned the champs for the third time in a row...

