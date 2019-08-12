Clinton Larsen plans to upset Sundown in Absa Premiership
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen plans to cause a major upset against Absa Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundown at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
The Port Elizabeth based professional soccer side opened their league campaign with a goalless draw against newly promoted Stellenbosch and Larsen has now set his sights on three points at home...
