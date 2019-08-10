Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi is bracing himself for a physical battle when the Brazilians face Congolese side Sportive Otoho O’Oyo in the preliminary rounds of the Caf Champions League on Sunday.

Vlakazi‚ who scored a beautiful goal for Sundowns in the 2-0 win over SuperSport United in the opening match of the domestic league last weekend‚ said they have watched Otoho O’Oyo's matches on video and they know what to expect.

“We have been able to go through some of their videos and that has helped us to prepare‚” he said.

“Video footage has helped us to somehow adjust our training sessions because we now know how they look when they attack‚ and how we must get better in terms of defending.