Teenager Lyle Foster becomes latest South African to play in a top European league

Teenager Lyle Foster got to start in the French league on Friday night for the first time but his debut for Monaco lasted only one half.

The 18-year-old became the latest South African to play in a top European league as he stood in for the suspended Radamel Falcao in the first top-flight game of the new French season.

But it turned out to be a nightmare at home for Monaco‚ who lost 3-0 to Olympique Lyonnais after having veteran midfielder Cesc Fabregas sent off after a VAR review just 30 minutes into the match.