Siphiwe Tshabalala could join former Kaizer Chiefs team-mate Pule Ekstein in Azerbaijan

Veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala could be on his way to play in Azerbaijan‚ where his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Pule Ekstein is already making a positive impression.

Shabalala has been in negotiations with an unnamed club and the eastern European country could be his next destination‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.

He is seeking a two-year deal which will then bring the curtain down on his career. His agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has spent the last couple of days trying to conclude the deal.

The 34-year-old spent last season at BB Erzurumspor in Turkey but only had a one-year contract and was not asked to prolong the deal after the team was relegated.