REVIEW | The 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 offers brute performance without the brashness

Mercedes-Benz has added an E53 into its E-class line up, as a less brutal high-performance model that slots under the V8-engined E63.

It’s available in cabriolet and coupé derivatives, with the latter on test here. At their heart is a new electrified 3.0l straight-six cylinder engine with outputs of 320kW and 520Nm that takes a step into a hybridised future for Mercedes.

It not only has more power than the older-generation 295kW/ 520Nm turbo V6 used by the previous Mercedes E43, but also spreads it more evenly. The electrified twin-turbo system features a regular turbocharger driven by exhaust gases, as well as an electric auxiliary compressor that delivers torque from just above idling speed and optimises engine response across the entire rev range.

There’s also an integrated starter-alternator which momentarily provides an additional 16kW and 250Nm boost, and also feeds the 48V on-board electrical system.

That’s a lot of technology happening under the bonnet, but from the driver’s point of view, it all happens seamlessly and all you feel is a pleasingly spontaneous throttle response. There’s strong thrust throughout the rev range, with lag almost non-existent, while the AMG Speedshift nine-speed transmission plays its part with its brisk shift times.

The E53 is good for a 0-100km/h sprint in a lively 4.4 seconds, providing gutsy performance without the barking fury of a V8-engined AMG 63 with its 450kW and 850Nm.