SuperSport says they were willing to attend a meeting called by government to discuss the blackout of Premiership matches on SABC television but group chief executive Gideon Khobane's trip overseas prevented the pay-TV channel from attending.

Soccer lovers without access to DStv were left in the dark on the opening day of the season a few days ago and SuperSport were conspicuous with the absence this week at a high-level meeting that was held to discuss the impasse between the minister of communications and digital technologies‚ Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams‚ minister of sport‚ arts and culture‚ Nathi Mthethwa and the SABC.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) also did not attend the meeting.

"Our Group CEO was travelling overseas at the time of the proposed meeting‚” said Joe Heshu‚ group executive for corporate affairs.