Kaizer Chiefs chalk up back-to-back victories with win over Leopards

Two victories out of two at the start of the new season might lead many Kaizer Chiefs fans to start believing again but AmaKhosi will be the first to admit it is still far too early to talk of a resurrection.

But six points from two hard-fought games promises much, even while the search for better fluency in the build-up, sharper combinations and clinical finishing continues, and looks to have some way to go.

Mulomowandau Mathoho is among those grabbing a new opportunity after two miserable injury-filled season and his 12th minute header from George Maluleke’s corner continued his impressive return as AmaKhosi beat Black Leopards at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Saturdady's late Absa Premiership match.

He timed his run to meet the flight of the ball perfectly and powered it home as Leopards’ new international goalkeeper Jonas Mendes was caught in no-man’s land.