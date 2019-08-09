We want to stop SA winning the Rugby Championship, says Pumas captain

Argentina have warned South Africa not to expect an easy walk to the Rugby Championship title in their decisive final match in Salta on Saturday.

South Africa top the table heading in to their final game but home captain Pablo Matera told the Springboks to expect a battle.

"South Africa is a very physical team but so are we," Matera told reporters on Thursday. "The games that are physical battles are always the ones we like the most.

"They have been saying all week that they are coming here to be champions and we are going to do everything we can to stop them."

South Africa lead the table by a point from New Zealand, the difference coming in the bonus point they picked up in a 35-17 triumph over Australia. South Africa and New Zealand drew their game.