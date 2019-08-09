While the Springbok loose forward battle for Rugby World Cup spots will be heating up in Argentina‚ Siya Kolisi's first Currie Cup appearance in five years highlights the national rugby agenda.

It's true the Springboks have the Rugby Championship to win‚ which they will do should they beat Argentina in Salta on Saturday with a bonus point win.

However‚ the fitness of their captain has been an issue‚ with Kolisi having missed the latter stages of the Super Rugby tournament and the entire Rugby Championship with a knee niggle.

Kolisi will be starting at flank on Friday against the Pumas at Newlands.

He should have a decent trial before putting up his feet to watch his team-mates on Saturday evening.

The Pumas aren't an easy side to play against anywhere and they'll ask questions of a Western Province side that's battling to find the kind of consistency that's seen them cruise to two consecutive finals.