With Rugby World Cup 2019 only five weeks away the next generation of international players who could feature at the showpiece in four years’ time are in action in Stellenbosch over the coming week.

The 10th annual SA International Under-18 Series kicks off at Paul Roos Gymnasium on Friday featuring SA Schools and SA Schools A for the first time in three years.

SA Schools A will take on France in the opening match at the Markotter Sports Fields‚ while England and Argentina meet before the SA Schools team round off the day with their international against Wales.

Some familiar names will feature such as SA Schools reserve hooker Andre Venter‚ who is the son of former Bok flank Andre. England centre Ethan Grayson is the son of former England flyhalf Paul. The U18 International Series continues in Paarl on Tuesday 13 August and concludes in Wellington on Saturday‚ 17 August.

Last year SA Schools beat Wales 43-40 with a last minute try. They also defeated England 41-22 but lost 28-21 to France. SA Schools captain and hooker‚ Jacques Goosen‚ said the 2019 crop are very keen to get going and test themselves against Wales.

“We have settled in nicely and everyone is very keen to get going‚” said Goosen‚ who is from Selborne College in East London.

“We came together nicely as a squad and the guys are ready to go out and execute on our plans. Wales are a tough side‚ I recall that last year we only managed a win in the last minute of play.

"So we are taking nothing for granted. We just want to go out and enjoy the moment of playing for our country.” The SA Schools A side will be keen to keep the enjoyment factor in mind in their match against France‚ said their No 8 and captain‚ Jarod Cairns. It will be a memorable day for the loose forward‚ who hails from Paul Roos Gymnasium and will be leading the side on his home field. “We are all very proud to be selected for sure‚ said Cairns.

“We want to play to the best of our ability and enjoy the honour of playing for your country. We have plans in place on how we want to play and will try and do that.

“This is a great opportunity also to learn from and experience the playing styles from the opponents and we are looking forward to the match-up of our skills against theirs.” The SA Schools team to play Wales:

15. Zeilinga Strydom (HS Garsfontein)

14. Keane Galant (HTS Drostdy)

13. Henco van Wyk (Monument)

12. Tyler Bocks (Paarl Boys High)

11. Tharquinn Manuel (HS Stellenberg)

10. Kean Meadon (Paarl Boys High)

9. Jurich Claasens (HS Garsfontein)

8. George Cronje (Grey College)

7. Jarrod Taylor (Selborne College)

6. Keketso Morabe (Welkom Gymnasium)

5. Dylan de Leeuw (Paul Roos Gymnasium)

4. Simon Miller (St Albans)

3. Blaine Golden (Glenwood HS)

2. Jacques Goosen (Selborne College; captain)

1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Grey College)

Replacements:

16. Andre Venter (Grey College)

17. Okuhle Siyeni (Westville Boys High)

18. Sibusiso Shongwe (Jeppe Boys High School

19. Wandile Hlope (Maritzburg College)

20. Siyemukela Ndlovu (Northwood HS)

21. Dylan Alexander (Paarl Gymnasium)

22. Boldwin Hansen (HS Hermanus)

23. Mntungwa Mapantsela (Selborne College)

24. Quan Horn (Paarl Boys High)

25. Gideon van Wyk (Paarl Boys High)

26. Connor Evans (Bishops)

The South Africa Schools A side to play France:

15. Sibusiso Javu (Selborne College)

14. Joseph Iye (King Edward School)

13. Jacques Rossouw (Paarl Boys High)

12. Sihlalo Benge (Queens College)

11. Indiphile Tyeda (Dale College)

10. Jordan Hendrikse (Glenwood HS)

9. Daimon O’Connell (Selborne College)

8. Jarod Cairns (Paul Roos Gymnasium‚ c)

7. Izan Esterhuizen (Monument)

6. Josh van Vreden (Selborne College)

5. Marco van Rhyn (Paarl Gymnasium)

4. Sisonke Vumazonke (Grey College)

3. Philip Masango (Wynberg Boys High)

2. Jacques-Lois du Toit (Afrikaans Boys HS)

1. Rynhardt Rijnsburger (Paarl Boys High)

Replacements:

16. Teague Loelly (Westville Boys High).

17. Dimakatso Lebelo (HS Waterkloof)

18. Gerhard van der Merwe (HS Garsfontein)

19. Raynard Roets (HS Garsfontein)

20. Pierich Siebert (Paarl Gymnasium)

21. Kabelo Mokheti (Jeppe Boys High)

22. Nsuku Baloyi (HS Menlo Park)

23. Sonwabo Sokoyi (Grey College)

24. Cornelus Rahl (Oakdale HS)

25. Renzo du Plessis (HS Ben Vorster)