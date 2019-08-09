In a time when most marquee players have declared their intention to go abroad after the Rugby World Cup‚ Elton Jantjies has to opted to extend his contract with the Lions by a further two years.

Jantjies will for the foreseeable future at least continue his career with the Lions’‚ who have been bolstered by the migration south across the Jukskei River of utility back Duncan Matthews.

There is also growing speculation he will be followed by scrumhalf Andre Warner and flank Roelof Smit.

Matthews can ironically test his mettle on his Golden Lions debut against his former team the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup at Ellis Park on Saturday.