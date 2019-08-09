Banyana spear Warriors
Defending champions brush Zimbabwe aside to ease into final
Banyana Banyana cruised into the final of the Cosafa Women’s championship, beating Zimbabwe 3-1 at a packed Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakele, Port Elizabeth, on Thursday.
Goals from Bambanani Mbane, Amanda Mthandi and Busisiwe Ndimeni kept alive Banyana’s hopes of defending their title...
