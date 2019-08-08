TS Galaxy unfazed by costs associated with playing in Caf competitions

Lower tier side TS Galaxy are taking their participation in the Caf Confederation Cup seriously and have no intention of following the example of the top-flight sides that often treat the competition as an inconvenience.

Galaxy qualified for the continental competition against all odds after beating the more illustrious Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 to win the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium in May.

They start their campaign with a preliminary clash against St. Louis of Seychelles at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday where they will be looking for a positive start.

While taking part in continental competitions is usually costly and some SA clubs have cited this as one of the reasons behind their reluctance to participate‚ Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi was unfazed.