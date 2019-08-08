Siya Kolisi gives back to his former primary school

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi's dream has become a reality. He partnered with iStore in the #iSchoolAfrica programme to provide rural and township schools with iPads.

Kolisi posted images of himself at Port Elizabeth's Emsengeni Primary School, which he attended as a child.

He said the initiative helps provide under-resourced schools with technology.

"This initiative is not only impacting the lives of the students by helping them find their passion, but also teachers in under-resourced, rural and township schools. Can't wait to see what these kids do one day!"