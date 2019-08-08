Serena Williams wins first match since Wimbledon final, Naomi Osaka advances

Serena Williams looked solid in her first match since losing the Wimbledon final, defeating 20th-ranked Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday at the WTA Toronto tournament.

The 37-year-old American, one crown shy of a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, advanced in 75 minutes at her first US Open hardcourt tuneup event.

"I feel like my movement is great - been working on my fitness, so I felt like it really was able to shine through today," Williams said.

"I'm loving going out there and I'm loving kind of running. So it's a good thing."

Also moving into the third round was Japan's Naomi Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion. She won after taking the first set 6-2 when Germany's Tatjana Maria retired with a left abdominal injury.