'RamaG's energy has ODG saying 'gee whiz'

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama was impressed with debutant Rodney Ramagalela’s contribution in the narrow defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on the opening Absa Premiership weekend.

The 30-year-old striker was unleashed on Chiefs and scored in his first match for his new club as Highlands went down 3-2 in an action-packed five-goal thriller at Tembisa’s Makhulong Stadium on Sunday.

“I told Chiefs [before the match] that‚ ‘Watch out‚ Ramagalela is there’. I told them‚” Da Gama said.

The former Polokwane City hitman looked sharp and was full of energy despite playing in only his first competitive match since January 5‚ although he did appear to struggle towards the end of the game.