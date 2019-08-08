Cricket South Africa (CSA) are believed to have approved changes to their constitution to allow Chris Nenzani to serve an additional year as president‚ according to sources close to the matter.

That would be key to retaining the current power dynamic in an organisation lurching through radical change that will concentrate authority in ever fewer hands.

Nenzani‚ formerly the president of the Border Cricket Board‚ was first elected in February 2013‚ and until last week CSA’s constitution said a president couldn’t serve more than two three-year terms.

That changed at the meeting of the members’ council — which is comprised of the presidents of the provincial affiliates — that followed last week’s board meeting.

Asked to confirm the constitutional change and‚ if true‚ the reason for it‚ a CSA spokesperson said‚ “Unfortunately we can’t make a comment on this matter as it is still sitting with the board.”