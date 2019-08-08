Owen da Gama is ready to take over the Bafana Bafana coaching job and will happily accept it if the South African Football Association (Safa) asks him to succeed Stuart Baxter.

The Highlands Park coach‚ who previously served as Bafana assistant under Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba‚ has never hidden his desires on the job and added that Baxter's successor should be local.

Asked if he would consider the Bafana job‚ Da Gama said: “I think it is too early to discuss that.

"I have previously recommended quite a few coaches in your presence. I said I thought Gavin Hunt. I thought Pitso Mosimane. I thought Steve Komphela.

“So I have recommended those. It is difficult for me to answer you on that.

"But if nobody is available and I’m asked to serve the country‚ I will serve the country. But as you know I have made my recommendations.”