Injuries to Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro kept both from playing in Kaizer Chiefs’ opening game of the season on Sunday and could again stymie their chances of playing in Durban on Saturday‚ offering newcomer Samir Nurkovic another chance to impress.

Billiat was hurt in the Carling Black Label Cup against Orlando Pirates at Soccer city at the end of the month while Castro suffered an ankle injury in training last Friday‚ just 48 hours before Chiefs took on Highlands Park at Tembisa’s Makhulong Stadium.

That opened the door for Nurkovic to make his debut and although he did not score as Chiefs came from behind to win 3-2 win‚ the Serbian marked himself out as player that the usually fickle supporters might well take to.