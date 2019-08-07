Tight budget could hamper Wits' charge for league title‚ says coach Hunt

Gavin Hunt admits that it will be a battle challenging for league titles and trophies at Bidvest Wits with a tighter budget.

Wits continued their mystifying poor form at home from last season into their first fixture at Bidvest Stadium of the 2019-20 Absa Premiership‚ as they followed up a 3-0 away win against AmaZulu with a 1-0 defeat against Baroka FC on Tuesday night.

The club have had to tighten their belts financially in the new season‚ they have said.

Retrenchments in their office staff have reinforced that these are no longer the big-budget good times in which Hunt was able to build the Clever Boys’ first league title-winning squad of their 95-year history in 2016-17.

“We’ve spent no money and we haven’t brought in anybody. So I’ve got to battle along‚” Hunt said after his team’s defeat on Tuesday.

“But it is what it is. We’ve got good hard-working players. I think we’ve got some good players in for free. And that’s all I can I do.