Robyn Moodaly chuffed to be back in Banyana Banyana squad

PREMIUM

East London-born Banyana Banyana star Robyn Moodaly says it feels great to be back in the national set-up once again.



Formerly based in the United States, Moodaly, 25, was recalled by coach Desiree Ellis to be part of her squad for the Cosafa Women Champions taking place in Port Elizabeth...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.