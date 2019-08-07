NMB Giants retain the services of five players for MSL 2.0
Captain Jon-Jon Smuts is one of five players the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants have retained for Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2.0 scheduled for November-December.
Cricket South Africa on Wednesday released all the names of all the players retained for the second edition of the tournament...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.