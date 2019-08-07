NMB Giants retain the services of five players for MSL 2.0

PREMIUM

Captain Jon-Jon Smuts is one of five players the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants have retained for Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2.0 scheduled for November-December.



Cricket South Africa on Wednesday released all the names of all the players retained for the second edition of the tournament...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.