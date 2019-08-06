Zimbabwe first real test for Banyana in Cosafa, says Makhabane

Banyana Banyana midfielder Mamello Makhabane says playing Zimbabwe in the semi-finals will be the team’s first real test at Cosafa Women’s Championships.

Banyana cruised through the group stages and topped group A with nine points from three matches. They now meet group C winners Zimbabwe in the semi-finals at Wolfson Stadium on Thursday (3.30pm).

The player, who celebrated her 100th cap for the national team on Monday, said the Mighty Warriors were going to be a tough side.

“We are really going to be tested on Thursday, honestly,” said Makhabane.

“I watched their game against Eswatini. Zimbabwe is not an easy team to beat. The game will need our full concentration and determination and we must really show now that we have just come from the World Cup and do our best because there wont be another chance.