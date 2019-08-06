Sundowns charter plane to avoid tricky trip into the heart of Congo

Mamelodi Sundowns are chartering a plane to take them into the heart of the Congo later this week as they prepare to begin a bid to add another Caf Champions League star to their badge.

It will cost hundreds of thousands of Rands but there is little alternative if Sundowns are to avoid a bone-jarring‚ energy-sapping and mentally frustrating journey to Owando‚ which lies on the Kouyou River right in the middle of the country.

It is there that they will meet AS Otoho d’Oyo in the first leg of their first round tie as the new competition gets underway this weekend.