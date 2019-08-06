Springboks out to maintain momentum in Salta

For the Springboks the chance of winning the Rugby Championship by beating Argentina in Salta on Saturday would be a happy by-product to the more important issue of building momentum before Rugby World Cup 2019.

That was the message from assistant coach Matt Proudfoot soon after the Boks landed in Buenos Aires to prepare for the third and final round of the truncated Rugby Championships.

The Boks are top of the standings after a bonus point 35-17 win over Australia at Ellis Park and a thrilling 16-16 draw against the All Blacks of New Zealand in Wellington.

But winning the Rugby Championship is secondary to maintaining their good form while also experimenting with team selections as coach Rassie Erasmus clarifies his thinking.