'He was one of our finest': tributes pour in for Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn continues to top trends lists in SA after his announcement that he would be retiring from test cricket.
Steyn, who is considered one of SA's all-time best quickies, confirmed that he would be turning his attention to ODIs and T20s for the rest of his career.
Cricket SA (CSA) said Steyn would be walking away from a format of the game he loved so much.
"In my opinion, test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It's terrible to consider never playing another test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all."
The decision saw tributes and messages of support for the cricket star stream on to social media.
Undoubtly, The Steyn Gun was greatest fast bowler in test of my generation alongside Jimmy Anderson. His out swingers....oh my ! Had he not got injuries, he would had been the best of all time. You will be missed more than anyone else. @DaleSteyn62 @jimmy9 @ICC #DaleSteyn ?? https://t.co/XP55Nnfpc5— Akshay Anand (@theakshaymayank) August 6, 2019
I am very upset about Dale Steyn retiring from test cricket. He is an immensely talented bowler and one of my favourite cricketers of all time.— Lily Franklin (@lilyffranklin13) August 6, 2019
Big yes. Watching this bloke charge in for the past 10-15 years has been one of my favourite things in world cricket. Hope he can find some form and fitness with the white ball. #DaleSteyn https://t.co/jVBaWPq21V— Thomas Hudson (@tommyhud9) August 6, 2019
Congratulations dale steyn @DaleSteyn62 great test cricket career is end best of luck for ODI and t20 #SteynGun— Ramesh rajpurohit (@rameshsingh9166) August 6, 2019
Congratulations @DaleSteyn62 on a fantastic Test career. Test Cricket will miss you , but I cherish the times we played against each other and wish you the very best in retirement. #DaleSteyn #southafrica #dalestyen pic.twitter.com/4PUSVtAeLq— raghumalvathkar (@raghumalvathkar) August 6, 2019
#DaleSteyn announces Test retirement with immediate effect— Akash Shah (@im_akash943) August 6, 2019
??his career:
8-time ICC TestTeam of the Yr member
Leading wicket-taker SA in TestCricket
Greatest bowling strike rate of all time
He's called time on a 15yr career #DaleSteyn #retirement #SouthAfrica @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/TDybsA6seq