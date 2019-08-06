'He was one of our finest': tributes pour in for Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn continues to top trends lists in SA after his announcement that he would be retiring from test cricket.

Steyn, who is considered one of SA's all-time best quickies, confirmed that he would be turning his attention to ODIs and T20s for the rest of his career.

Cricket SA (CSA) said Steyn would be walking away from a format of the game he loved so much.

"In my opinion, test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It's terrible to consider never playing another test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all."

The decision saw tributes and messages of support for the cricket star stream on to social media.