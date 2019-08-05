Chippa United shooting blanks

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen is satisfied with his team’s performance against Stellenbosch, despite the fact that they were not as sharp as he would have wanted them to be in front of goal, he said.

The Chilli Boys were forced to settle for a goalless draw against the Western Cape side after shooting blanks in the Absa Premiership season opener at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

“I am disappointed we didn’t take the chances that we created, but I am happy that we are creating chances, unlike our opponents today.

“They did not create anything,” Larsen said at the postmatch media conference.

“For me it’s a positive that we did create chances – on another day those goals go in, today they didn’t but there is more to be pleased about than not. I am very happy with the performance.”

The former AmaZulu coach said after six weeks of preseason training, the one big question would be: Is the team ready for the season?

According to Larsen it was a resounding “yes”.

“If you look at the dominant performance in both halves, that big question has been answered.

“We want to be competitive, we don’t want to be walkovers in this league and the boys proved that today.

“This team with Steve Barker as the coach . . . I have played against his teams Tuks and Amazulu in the past.

“They were well structured and difficult to break down, but we managed to do so.

“They have got the experience of Morgan Gould, Matsi Mpho and Marc van Heerden, just to name a few. They are also trying to build a team.

“But in saying so, I thought my team, on the ball, were fantastic today.

“We wanted to get our midfielders onto the ball and Boikanyo Komane and Meshack Maphanbule gave us that.

“We wanted to play with William Twala and Thabo Rakhale and we got that from them, with Diamond Thopola coming in support as well as Elvis Moyo,” the coach said.

Chippa’s next fixture is against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).