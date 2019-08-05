‘Banyana must keep their eye on the ball’

PREMIUM

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has called on her team to remain focused as they take on Madagascar in their last group fixture of the Cosafa Women’s Championship at the Wolfson Stadium on Monday.



The national women’s side are top of group A with six points after two consecutive wins against Comoros (17-0) and Malawi (3-1)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.