Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic did not want to respond to reports he has had offers to coach Egyptian giants Zamalek‚ saying only that he remains a loyal servant of his current club.

Pirates have yet to win a trophy under Sredojevic‚ finishing runners-up in the Absa Premiership in his first two seasons to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and losing in one cup final‚ last season’s Telkom Knockout‚ on penalties against Baroka FC.

Speaking after his team got off to a convincing 3-1 league win against Bloemfontein Celtic at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night‚ Sredojevic declined to confirm an approach from Zamalek.

“This is something that I don’t want to comment on. I will just tell you that there is interest from many parts of the world‚” he said.

“But I am a soldier and servant of Orlando Pirates‚ totally loyal to my African football father‚ Dr Irvin Khoza. And if anyone has anything today‚ his is the right address.

“While I am needed here I will serve loyally. When the time comes I will still remain a supporter – removing the jersey of the head coach‚ putting the jersey of the supporter‚ and maybe you will see me there in that opposite stand.

“But I will forever love and respect this great club that I have the honour and privilege to coach.”

Pirates’ goals against Celtic were scored by Augustine Mulenga in the sixth minute‚ Innocent Maela in the 56th and substitute Gabadinho Mhango in the 78th.

Mzwandile Mahashe had equalised for Celtic in 39th.