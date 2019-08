Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed her second gold medal during day two of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Tokyo on Saturday.

Schoenmaker’s time of 1:06.54 in the 100m breaststroke final secured her the top spot on the medal podium ahead of Japan’s Miho Teramura and Reona Aoki in 1:06.77 and 1:07.06, respectively.

The Tokyo leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup concludes on Sunday with Schoenmaker racing the 50m breaststroke.

- Swimming SA