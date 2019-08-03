Steve Komphela has emerged as the surprise favourite to take over as caretaker-coach for Bafana Bafana following the resignation of Stuart Baxter on Friday.

The South African Football Association (Safa) cannot afford to leave the team without a coach at present considering that Bafana have two important 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan in November.

Bafana begin their qualification programme with a daunting trip to the Black Stars on November 11 and return home to host Sudan eight days later (November 19)‚ and planning for the two matches must begin in earnest.

TimesLIVE has learned that some members of the Safa technical committee headed by Jack Maluleka are in favour of current Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Komphela‚ who acted in a similar capacity in 2012 when he oversaw a win over Gabon and draw with Botswana.

The technical committee is expected to propose the name of Molefi Ntseki as assistant caretaker-coach in their meeting on Saturday‚ which is to be attended by Maluleka‚ technical director Neil Tovey‚ Legends head Buddha Mathathe and possibly president Danny Jordaan.