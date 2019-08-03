Safa appoint Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana interim coach

The SA Football Association (Safa) moved swiftly form Stuart Baxter’s resignation as Bafana Bafana head coach on Friday, appointing his assistant Molefi Ntseki as caretaker coach on Saturday.

A meeting of the Safa Technical Committee at Safa House in Nasrec on Saturday also resolved to appoint a task team to go about the process of seeking out Baxter’s full-time replacement.

The committee recommended South Africa’s Under-17 coach Ntseki for the interim post, which needed filling fairly hastily as Bafana have two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers approaching in November.