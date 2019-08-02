Rested Hamilton hoping to be fighting fit for Hungary

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton hopes to be fully fit for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, after being laid low by a bug in Germany last weekend and then taking to his sickbed.

The Mercedes driver won from pole position last year at the Hungaroring, a track he has triumphed on a record six times.

The five-times world champion finished only 11th at Hockenheim, however, before being promoted to ninth after the Alfa Romeo drivers were demoted for clutch-related irregularities.

"I’ve slept literally the last three days, so I feel a lot better," he said at a hot and sunny Hungaroring on Thursday.

"I’m hoping to be 100% by the weekend. I still feel I need a bit more rest. I’ve just been fighting off some sort of bug," the Briton added.

"I definitely feel I am in a much, much better fighting shape for the weekend, so I can’t tell you how good that feels. I’m looking forward to getting back in the car, which is completely different to how I was feeling.

"Last Friday, getting in the car was not such a good feeling."

The rain-hit German Grand Prix weekend was a comedy of errors for Hamilton and Mercedes, even if neither found anything remotely amusing about it.