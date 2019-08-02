Less than 48 hours before the start of the anticipated domestic football season‚ the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) are yet to confirm whether they have secured the rights to broadcast the upcoming Absa Premiership.

Failure for the SABC to secure the rights from pay-channel SuperSport will leave millions of South Africans‚ who don’t have access pay television‚ not being able to watch the country's most popular sport on TV when the season starts on Saturday.

There is also no clarity on whether the public broadcaster have managed to secure the radio rights with the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

At the time of publishing the story‚ SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu did not answer her mobile phone on Friday morning to give clarity on negotiations and SuperSport were yet to respond to questions that were sent to them.