Mfuneko Ngam takes reins at Border senior team
Former Proteas fast bowler and Border born and bred cricket star Mfuneko Ngam has been appointed as the new Border Senior Provincial head coach for the coming season.
Ngam vacates his position as assistant coach of the Warriors franchise side to take up the reins from long serving coach Frank Plaatjes who now takes on the position of head of the Border Academy.
Ngam has a number of years coaching experience garnered through coaching in the CSA High Performance Programmes and was the head coach for the SA Rural Team for four years.
He was then head coach of the Fort Hare cricket academy team in Alice for close to a decade where he enjoyed a hugely successful time before getting his chance at the Warriors.
He has also enjoyed a spell as the bowling coach of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants during last years inaugural Mzansi Super League T20 competition.
Ngam holds a Level four coaching qualification and was also the convenor of selectors for Border Cricket before taking up the assistant coach position in Port Elizabeth.
“This is an extremely exciting time in my career and I am really looking forward to getting back to East London and joining up with the Border team,” Ngam told the Dispatch shortly after the announcement.
He believes that as head coach for Border, this will allow him to build relationships and create a platform for the young players and at the lower structures to work together in achieving one common goal which is the success of the team.
He also hopes to develop young sportsmen to be responsible citizens of this country during their playing days and later at retirement from cricket.