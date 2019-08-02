Mfuneko Ngam takes reins at Border senior team

Former Proteas fast bowler and Border born and bred cricket star Mfuneko Ngam has been appointed as the new Border Senior Provincial head coach for the coming season.

Ngam vacates his position as assistant coach of the Warriors franchise side to take up the reins from long serving coach Frank Plaatjes who now takes on the position of head of the Border Academy.

Ngam has a number of years coaching experience garnered through coaching in the CSA High Performance Programmes and was the head coach for the SA Rural Team for four years.

He was then head coach of the Fort Hare cricket academy team in Alice for close to a decade where he enjoyed a hugely successful time before getting his chance at the Warriors.