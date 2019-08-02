Malawi won’t be a walkover, says Banyana coach Desiree Ellis

PREMIUM

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is expecting to face a determined and revamped Malawi side in their Cosafa Women’s Championship fixture at Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Friday (3.30pm).



Ellis, 56, whose team obliterated Comoros 17-0 on Wednesday, is mindful that Malawi will be a totally different team from the one which played against Madagascar on Wednesday...

