Five supercars you can expect to see at Monterey Car Week

As Monterey Car Week draws nearer, car companies across the world continue to tease their upcoming reveals. Already, a handful of concept and production models are slated to make their first public appearances during the week's events.

Next Friday marks the kick-off of California's annual Monterey Car Week, the temporary home of a unique collection of luxury vehicles, hot rods and muscle cars from a wide span of decades.

Not only does this event draw car enthusiasts from across the world to enjoy the various car shows, auctions and sales of collectible vintage vehicle accessories or décor, but the week also gives manufacturers an opportunity to reveal new production and concept models in front of an excited crowd.

Here are some of the cars expected to debut at the show:

Lotus Evija

Though Lotus's first fully-electric hypercar, the Evija, was unveiled a few weeks ago, the company stated earlier this week that the model will make its public debut on August 16 at The Quail.