Elephants, Bulldogs need Mthatha win
It will be a “banger” of a derby clash when Eastern Cape rivals the EP Elephants and the Border Bulldogs meet in Mthatha on Saturday, EP skipper Lubabalo “Giant” Mtyanda has promised.
It will be the first time EP play a Currie Cup match in Mthatha...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.