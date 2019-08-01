The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have announced GladAfrica as the new sponsors of the National First Division (NFD) for the coming five years.

South Africa’s second-tier league‚ which has been without a sponsor for a number of years‚ will be known as the GladAfrica Championship‚ where the winners will pocket R3-million‚ runners-up R1.5-million and third-placed finishers R1-million.

Making the announcement on Thursday and also confirming that some of the matches will be live on television‚ PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said the league is delighted to be partnering with a black-owned South African organisation.