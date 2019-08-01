Sport

Liverpool teen Harvey Elliott 'truly sorry' over video mocking Harry Kane

By afp.com - 01 August 2019
Harvey Elliot of Liverpool vies with Oumar Solet of Olympique Lyonnais during the pre-season friendly at Stade de Geneve on July 31, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.
Image: RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott apologised on Thursday after a video emerged of him appearing to mock Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The Snapchat video, taken during the Champions League final in June, shows Elliott, 16, performing an offensive impersonation of the England international.

Elliott took to Instagram to issue an apology, where he admitted his actions were "immature" and "senseless".

"I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet," he wrote.

"The contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up, and I am truly sorry."

A boyhood Liverpool fan, Elliott made his debut on Wednesday in a 3-1 pre-season victory over Lyon after moving from Fulham last week for an undisclosed fee.

- AFP

 

