Teboho Moloi shares thoughts on Thembinkosi Lorch

Former Orlando Pirates star Teboho Moloi says South African football's failure to identify talent from an early age is one of the reasons why Bafana Bafana star Thembinkosi Lorch never played for any of the country's junior national teams.

The 26-year old attacking midfielder‚ who is the current Premier Soccer League (PSL) Player of the Season‚ made his professional debut three years ago and played his first match for Bafana last year.

His stock has risen since scoring in Bafana's 1-0 win over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) recently and he has four caps to date.

“It is a problem that we are faced with in the country‚" said Moloi.

"Where was he while other young players were playing for the U17‚ U20‚ U23 national sides and learning.”