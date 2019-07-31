In a rare occurrence for a Springbok mentor‚ coach Rassie Erasmus has some selection posers in the short and medium term‚ but all of them are positive.

With seven weeks to the Rugby World Cup‚ and with only one match of the Rugby Championship remaining and one more ‘friendly’ after that before he names his World Cup squad‚ Erasmus must be 95% sure of his ideal 31 for Japan 2019.

Injuries to captain Siya Kolisi and wing Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ who are both dead certainties for the World Cup if they pass fitness tests‚ are the only real pieces of the puzzle left to fall into place.

Kolisi’s inclusion will mean that Kwagga Smith is set to miss out while backrower Marcell Coetzee is only likely to make the flight to Tokyo if Warren Whiteley doesn’t recover from a bicep injury in time.