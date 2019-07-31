The new Absa Premiership season kicks off this weekend and TimesLIVE offer the only comprehensive club-by-club guide to the campaign‚ starting today with AmaZulu and going through all the clubs in alphabetical order.

AmaZulu

Prospects:

There has been good continuity at AmaZulu since last season‚ both in terms of the playing personnel and the technical team.

Coach Cavin Johnson is into the third year of a five-season plan and has admitted a top-half finish must be the aim in order for the side to show progress.

Given that they were robbed of that in the 2017/18 campaign by SuperSport United’s fortuitous award of three points in the Tendai Ndoro/Ajax Cape Town affair‚ and last season had their hopes dashed by a six-point deduction imposed by Fifa over the club’s failure to pay a former player‚ there is no reason why they can’t secure their aim.