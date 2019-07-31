Energised by their win at Newlands over Western Province‚ the Golden Lions limited the changes to their line-up for Friday’s Currie Cup clash against Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

They have opted for two changes to the side with Wilhelm van der Sluys coming in for the Bok bound lock Marvin Orie‚ while Jan Henning Campher is the new replacement hooker.

Orie has been called up to the Boks squad busy preparing in Auckland ahead of their Test against Argentina in Salta‚ Saturday week.

Orie was instrumental in their come-from-behind win over Western Province at Newlands and his physicality will be missed against Free State.

“We are glad for Marvin who is back with the Springboks. That is a change we had to make. It helps with the growth‚” said coach Ivan van Rooyen.