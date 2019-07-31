Benni McCarthy deserves a chance to coach Bafana‚ says Farouk Khan

Respected former coach and analyst Farouk Khan has backed Benni McCarthy for the Bafana Bafana coaching job.

While beleaguered incumbent Stuart Baxter remains in the hot seat‚ Khan said the time had come for the fast-rising Cape Town City coach to be given a chance at the helm.

“I think Benni has proven beyond doubt that he should be given a chance (at Bafana)‚” said Khan.

“What I like about Benni is that he’s a very open-minded coach.

“Benni is not like one of these guys who don’t want to take anything from other people.

“When you surround him with people who have experience he will listen.