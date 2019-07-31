Banyana thrash desperate Comoros by record 17-0

Banyana Banyana wiped the floor with Comoros thrashing the island nation by a record 17-0 in their Cosafa Women's Championship fixture at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Refiloe Jane score four goals with Amanda Mthandi netting a hat-trick and Busisiwe Ndimemi and Bambanani Mbane recording a brace each.

To say that the match was one-way traffic would be a massive understatement as South Africa rattled up their biggest ever victory in international football.

While Banyana can look back on a dominant performance that broke Zimbabwe's tournament record of 15 goals in a match, the debutant Comoros will have left the KwaZakele stadium a destitute lot. They simply had no answer against a far more experienced Banyana side.

The teams faced off five years ago and on that occasion South Africa won 13-0. However, this time around Banyana comfortably added four more goals.

The defending champions, who next face Malawi on Friday, were expected to be the stronger of the teams but before the game coach Desiree Ellis said she would not underestimate any opponent. She need not have worried. It was a one-sided show as Banyana gave Les Coelacantes no chance to play.

Tiisetso Makhubela, Ode Fulutudilu, Mamello Makhabane, Hildah Magaia and Kholosa Biyana also added to the goal scoring bonanza.

Banyana looked a little bit wobbly in front of goals in the first few minutes of the game, but soon found their feet.

The first goal came 16 minutes into the game through Makhubela who scored a scorcher from just outside the 18-yard area, from there onwards goals started pouring in.

Fulutudilu also added her name to the goal scoring sheet before Banyana’s third goal came courtesy of Comoros defender Melanie Hanifa M’Dahoma’s own goal.

Two minutes later Makhabane took the score line to four and goals five and six were scored by vice-captain Refiloe Jane and Busisiwe Ndimeni.

Banyana went into the break leading 6-0.

The second half saw Banyana score 11 goals with Ndimeni scoring her second of the game to make the score line 7-0. Goal eight and nine came through Jane and Bambanani Mbane.

The side were also awarded a penalty in the half through the second half which was converted by Mbane.

In the two earlier matches yesterday, Zimbabwe beat whipped Angola 4-1 while Malawi beat Madagascar 2-0.