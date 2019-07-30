Peter de Villiers hits back at critics while Southern Kings have their say

Angry former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has hit back at claims that he does not possess the required World Rugby Level 3 coaching certificate required to coach the Isuzu Southern Kings.

The coach affectionately known as “PDivvy" and "Snorre” has claimed there have been attempts to malign him and prevent him from succeeding in his interview process with the Kings.

The bid to find a new coach has been mired in controversy since former Bok Nick Mallett declined to be part of it the process after his inclusion drew criticism from EPRU deputy president and Kings board member Bantwini Matika.

A succession of leaks has resulted in the process to find a replacement for Deon Davids being conducted under the gaze of public scrutiny.

It is believed that the race to be crowned as the new Kings coach is between De Villiers and New Zealander Steve Jackson, who is also the Samoan World Cup coach.

One of the requirements for the coaching post is that the new man must possess a World Rugby Level 3 qualification.

Over the past few days there have been claims that De Villiers could be ruled out of contention because he does not fulfil the requirements despite coaching the Springboks.